Nacogdoches man arrested at a drive-thru for DWI with child

Saturday night aNacogdoches man was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated with a ChildPassenger.

According to Sgt. Keith Hawkins, Nacogdoches Police Officersreceived a call from Taco Bell employees who claimed a customer in thedrive-thru was using profanity and racial slurs to the employees.

According to the report officers found the driver of thevehicle, Moses Morales,20, to be intoxicated.

There were three passengers in the vehicles at the time ofthe incident, a 15-year old and two 14-year olds.

