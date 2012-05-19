NPD: Nacogdoches woman arrested for DWI with two children in the vehicle

Saturday night a Nacogdoches woman was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger.

According to Sgt. Keith Hawkins, Nacogdoches Police Officers responded to a reckless driver call on the 100 block of East Main St. in Nacogdoches.

According to the report officers observed the vehicle run off the road.

The driver, Shakeshia Richardson,24, of Nacogdoches was found to be intoxicated on an unknown substance and was arrested.

Two adult passengers Jerodd Hunt,28 and Anthony Taylor, 26, were also found to be intoxicated and were also arrested.

Richardson's two and three- year old children were also passengers in the vehicle, according to the report one of the children showed signs of intoxication and was taken to the emergency room for treatment.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found marijuana and unmarked prescription-only drugs.

