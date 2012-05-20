NPD: Nacogdoches man arrested after claiming he was assaulted

A Nacogdoches man was arrested Saturday night for violatinghis probation.

According to Sgt Keith Hawkins, Nacogdoches Police Officers receiveda call from James Angle, 28 of Tyler, claiming he was assaulted by a man with aknife during a physical altercation.

According to Hawkins when officers arrived to the SouthStreet residence the man who Angle claimed assaulted him was gone.

Angle had initially provided officers with false identifyinginformation. When his identity was discovered he was found to be a convicted felonin possession of a firearm.

Angle was arrested and transported to the NLEC.

NPD haven't located the man Angle claims assaulted him orthe weapon.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.