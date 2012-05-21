TxDOT launches 11th annual Click It or Ticket campaign

Monday TxDOT kicked off aninitiative encouraging motorists to buckle up or pay the price.

TxDOT launchedthe 11th Annual Click It or Ticket Campaign to raise awareness about the lawssurrounding seat belt use. From May 21st through June 3rd, thousandsof state troopers, police officers and sheriff's deputies across Texas will beon the lookout for drivers and passengers who aren't buckled up. Texas currently ranks seventh in the nationfor overall seatbelt use, but usage among pick-up truck drivers continues tolag.

"Law enforcementthat's their job they write tickets so they have that capability throughout theyear to write tickets this is just a time thats set aside to specifically targetpeople who are not buckled up," said Kathi White, PIO, TxDOT.

Throughout thetwo week-long enforcement period, drivers and passengers who choose not tofasten their seat belts could be pulled over and fined up to $250, plus courtcosts.

