Technology, community involvement making Crime Stoppers a success

Just 30 minutes after appearing as the Crime of the Week, fugitive Elroy Edwards Jr. was in police custody.

"Large percent of the time we do end up solving the case because of crime stoppers," said Sgt. Mike Jones, Criminal Investigation Division.

An anonymous tip ended a nearly 10-month search for Edwards, accused of dealing cocaine.

Closing any case is a joint effort of law enforcement and citizens wanting to do the right thing.

"We all work together, we all have the same goal and we all work together to achieve that goal," said Jones.

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers Coordinator Sgt. Greg Sowell says advances in technology are making requesting and sending tips much easier.

Facebook pages and Iphone are being added to the traditional methods of reaching out through T. V. and print media.

"A change in the avenues from the crime of the week we used to feature to the crime that happened right now and being able to instantly put it on the web," said Sgt. Greg Sowell, NPD Crime Stoppers Coordinator.

"They're making it easier to leave tips making it better for us, the more tips we get in the better it is for us," said Jones.

Big or small, officials say every tip makes a difference, especially when a case starts to go cold.

"In a criminal investigation all that's needed is for the investigators to be pointed in the right direction," said Sowell.

Since 1982, Crime Stoppers is credited with more than 2-thousand arrests in Lufkin and Nacogdoches.

"They're the eyes and ears out there, we can't be everywhere," said Jones.

The key to success is keeping tipsters confidential and rewarding their work with cash and a safer community.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.