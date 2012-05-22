Woden 8th graders preparing to take classes at SFA

The Woden Bridge Camp is helping students get ready for their freshman year of high school and college.

60 students participating in the camp will have the chance to take college courses through SFA.

The week-long program gives the students an opportunity to work on team building, using problem solving, math and science skills to create their own trebuchets.



"This is our way to ensure that the students of Woden ISD when they get their high school diploma and they 60 hours of college 8th graders at Woden Middle School are getting ready to make the transition to college courses," said Brent Hawkins, Woden ISD Superintendent. "From Stephen F. Austin State University, they'll be well on their way to being successful citizens in our nation."

This is the second year for the program. Along with building a trebuchet, students will prepare for the AcuPlacer test to determine if they qualify for college courses.

