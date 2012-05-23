Lufkin city officials excited about “Project 800”

Tuesday, the Lufkin City Councilapproved a land agreement option for "Project 800."

While city officials aren't releasingtoo many details about the proposed project just yet, Mayor Bob Brown says thecompany's presence in Lufkin will have a positive impact on the economy.

Right now Lufkin is in competitionwith three other Texas cities for the company.

If the deal goes through, Mayor Brownsays they will take full advantage of the amenities in the Lufkin BusinessPark.

"It will be atremendous boost to the tax base and that will not only help the city of Lufkinand LISD will help the whole county economically wise and see and of all itwill help every utility in the city," said Brown.

Mayor Brown says if the deal with thebusiness goes through, it could be open anytime between now and Christmas.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rightsreserved.