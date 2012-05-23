AB/C 2012 Eco Camp open for registration

Kids can join in the action of conservation atthis year's Angelina Beautiful/ Clean "Eco Camp." The environmentalsummer camp is taking on an "Lorax" theme and is open to kidsentering kindergarten through 4th grade.

Campers will learn aboutprotecting the environment through games, arts & crafts, storytelling, andmusic.

First Presbyterian Church is hosting"Eco Camp" and will feature a science speaker each day.

"Once you teach a kindergartener or fourthgrader how to recycle or how to take care of the environment they're the onesthat are teaching their families. They're telling grandma, grandpa, mom and dadnot to litter, how to recycle and ware to take care of our community.

The camp runs June 18ththrough the 22nd, each day from 9 A.M. until noon. Registration is55 dollars.

