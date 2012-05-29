Doctors encourage precautions to help children avoid summer sickness

Time in the pool, out on the lake,sports at the park all signs that summer has arrived.

"Everyone is out having fun and that'swhere they get in trouble," said Dr. Jeff Glass, Pediatrician.

Pediatrician Jeff Glass says parents need tobe proactive because their children's favorite activities could lead to visitto the doctor.

"Swimmer's ear, during the summerwe see a lot of kids with heat related illnesses and other injuries for beingoutside," said Glass.

Andy Stewart takes his son Malcolm tothe pool often during the summer; he says regular activity goes a long way inkeeping his seven-year-old in good health.

"Trying to eat right, get plentyof exercise that the main reason we bring him out. Its good activity for himgets him outside and burns off some energy which he's got plenty of," saidStewart.

But too much time in the pool could lead to anear infection.

"A 50/50 mixture of rubbingalcohol and vinegar and mixing those two things together and squirting out theears after the kids swim," said Glass.

The water isn't the only place kidscan run into infections.

"Kids scrap their knees or getmosquito bites and scratch them open so they get a skin infection like staff,"said Glass.

Doctors suggest applying antibioticointment on the wound and covering it with a clean bandage.

But before you send your kids out, don'tforget sunscreen.

"If you're out on the lake, thebeach and its cloudy don't think you can't get sunburned," said Glass.

When you're out in the Texas heat,staying hydrated is vital.

"The most important thing and thebest thing is just get lots of water," said Glass.

If your kids are properly prepared,sickness won't keep them from enjoying this summer.

"Kids got to get outside that iswhere you're supposed to be during the summer," said Glass.

Doctors say good hand washing can go a longway in preventing illness year round.

