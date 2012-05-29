Angelina County Health District wants to crack down on tanning and tattoo establishments

Representatives from theAngelina County and cities health district want to crack down on tanning andtattoo establishments.

Terry Free took the floorin Angelina County Commissioner's Court this morning hoping for approval of newrules and regulations for tanning and tattoo establishments.

Free says duringpreliminary inspections the department found many establishments violatinghealth codes.

The health districtbelieves by adopting state guidelines it will help minimize the health risksfor patrons.

Commissioner'scourt voted to table the issue to work out details until the June session.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.