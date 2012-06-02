Lufkin woman arrested after allegedly pawning stolen ring

A Lufkin woman was arrested Fridayafternoon after allegedly trying to pawn a stolen ring.

Yesika Rosales, 26 of Lufkinbrought a stolen ring to Angelina Gold and Silver Buyers in an attempt to sellit.

The owner of the ring hadpreviously contacted the store with the ring's description and told them it hadbeen stolen. Store officials recognized the ring and contacted the LufkinPolice Department.

According to the report Rosalestold police someone asked her to pawn the ring. The stolen ring valued at 2,500dollars.

Rosales was arrested for felonytheft

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.