Woodville man killed after car collides with tree.

A Woodville man was killed Friday afterhis car struck a tree.

Douglas Mattingly, 78, of Woodvillewas driving a 2010 Toyota Camry northbound on US 69, when his car left theroadway and hit a tree.

According to the report Mattinglywas five miles south of Woodville and wearing a seat belt at the time of theaccident.

Mattingly was pronounced dead at5:25 p.m. and the next of kin has been notified.

