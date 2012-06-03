New fitness craze is making a splash across ETX

Summer has arrived and those looking for a way to shake up their fitness routine are taking the plunge and jumping in the pool.

"All you see is the top of their heads and they're having a great time in the water, nobody can see what's going on underwater so they just go for it," said Chris Cummings, Aqua Zumba Student.

Aqua zumba is adding a new dimension to the popular fitness trend.

"The water offers that resistance and you are burning calories because we do running, jumping so you'll sweat. You're getting a workout in the water you just don't realize it until later," said Tammy Lee, Aqua Zumba Instructor.

The added resistance from the water helps target problem areas.

"Aqua has tremendous toning, I can see the difference in people's shoulders, their legs," said Lee.

Student Chris Cummings said aqua zumba can be challenging, but working out in the water is easier for people with joint problems.

"It's a little more of a challenge the water offers a little more resistance and there's a lot less impact then when you're doing zumba on land," said Cummings.

Zumba instructor Tammy Lee teaches 10 hours of zumba a week and she says aqua zumba is fun way to restart a fitness routine.

"I've seen people say I've started with aqua now I've started walking because you do get energy from it, exercise gives you energy, you feel better," said Lee.

Aqua zumba makes working out less of chore and transforms it, into a task everyone can enjoy.

"The atmosphere, people seem to have a lot more fun, I think people let go a little bit more in the water," said Cummings.

Classes are available at The Boys and Girls Club of DeepEast Texas. In Lufkin on Monday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. until 9 p.m.and Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. In Nacogdoches classes are availableon Tuesday and Thursday nights from 7:30p.m. until 8:30p.m.

