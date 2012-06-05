Authorities to suspend search for missing ETX boater overnight

Authorities in Jasper County are suspending search efforts overnight Tuesday for a missing boater in Lake Sam Rayburn.

Sheriff Mitchell Newman said Clyde Morgan, 69, of Kirbyville, left for the lake at 6 a.m. Monday. His wife reported him missing at 10 p.m.

Officials temporarily called off the search at dusk Tuesday, but said they will resume their search Wednesday morning.

Newman said Morgan's boat was found at 11 p.m. Monday on Rock Island.

Authorities with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife are stationed at Twin Dikes Marina.

"The Corps of Engineers has their boat out there, the game wardens have two boats out there and out Jasper County emergency core has a boat out there," said Newman.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office used a helicopter Tuesday to search the area and Jasper Mayor Mike Lout is scouting the area from his private plane.

Concerned family and friends watched as search teams surveyed Lake Sam Rayburn near Twin Dikes.

"It wasn't unusual for him to be gone longer than he said he was going to be gone," said Carol Kroner, Daughter.

Morgan's daughter Carol Kroner says the 69-year-old spends a lot of time on the lake.

"He was just a real country, wore overalls, liked to fish, just a good guy," said Kroner.

Sheriff Newman is holding out hope that his crews will bring Morgan home.

"Until we find him, we want to get the family some closure," said Newman.

"It makes up feel good knowing everybody is doing all they can do and just have faith that the good Lord is going to take care of the rest," said Kroner

