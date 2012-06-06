Prosecutors won't seek death penalty for Lufkin murder suspects

The Angelina County District Attorney's Office will not seek the death penalty for five men charged in the February shooting death of a Lufkin man.

Prosecuting Attorney Katrina Carswell said Wednesday morning that she will pursue life in prison without parole charges for Jesus Everado Vela Jr., 17, Osvaldo Hernandez-Escamillia, 18, Gerardo Renteria, 18, Jacob Woodard, 18, and Rafael Orta, 19.

Carswell said it has not yet been determined if all five will be tried separately. If a plea agreement is not reached, the trials will likely begin in the fall, Carswell said.

The five suspects are charged with capital murder in the Feb. 7 shooting death of Robert Darnell Bennett on California Boulevard.

Lufkin Police believe the five came to the house to rob Bennett of marijuana when one of them shot him.

