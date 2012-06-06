23rd Annual Texas Blueberry Festival kicks off Saturday in downtown Nacogdoches

The Texas Blueberry Festival is days away from its 23rdyear in the oldest town in Texas. "Its one of the greatest days in the yearin downtown Nacogdoches, there really is something for everyone," saidSarah O'Brien, Main Street Manager, City of Nacogdoches

Saturday morning, locally-grown blueberries willplease your taste buds in blueberry pancakes, blueberry pie eating contests. You can even pick them right offthe bush at local farms.

"The chamber does a great job in engaging all of the citizens by gettingthem involved in the festival and so everyone can feel like they're a part ofit so I think that's what makes it so special," said O'Brien.

"We learned from a lot of merchants downtown thattheir daily sales during the blueberry festival are equal to if not greaterthan their Christmas sales," said Michelle Smith, Chairman, TexasBlueberry Festival.

With 20-thousand visitors expected,organizers are asking everyone to use designated parking areas and think safetyfirst.

"Parking at all the majorretailers behind their stores as well as the county annex is available forparking we ask people to not move the barricades and attempt to drive theirvehicle into the festival," said Smith

If you're a festival regular, there'ssomething new for you.

The CASA cupcake contest anddecorating station and the Little Miss Blueberry Pageant for the kids and thebest advice, arrive early.

The festival will kick off Saturday at8 a.m. rain or shine, the event will continue until 4 p.m.

