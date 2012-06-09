Nacogdoches murder suspect back in jail

A Nacogdoches woman is back in jail following an indictment on a capital murder charge.

Erin Belz, 26 of Nacogdoches was originally arrested in April after being connected to the murder of Gilbert Thibodeaux Jr., 32 of Nacogdoches.

The grand jury indicted Randy Lee Ellinwood, 31, on a charge of capital murder on April 16. Ellinwood had previously been charged by Nacogdoches Police on a charge of first-degree murder.

The indictment, released by the Nacogdoches County District Clerk's Office on Friday, alleges Ellinwood was in the act of attempting to kidnap Thibodeaux

Nacogdoches Police arrested the pair after finding the body of Thibodeaux in the back of a pickup at Walgreen's on April 9. Police connected them to the truck and arrested them at a residence in the 300 block of Myrtle Street.

Officers were called the night of April 9 to a suspicious person call at Nacogdoches Floral Company on North Street. The caller said a man and woman were seen dumping something in a dumpster of the business and leaving in a pickup truck. Officers found items with blood on them and began searching for the suspect truck.

According to Sgt. Greg Sowell, it appears Thibodeaux knew the two and went to the Myrtle Street address, where he was assaulted.

Belz's bond is now set at $500,000.

