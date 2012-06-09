Thousands head to downtown Nacogdoches for Texas Blueberry Festival

Thousands of people filleddowntown Nacogdoches to celebrate the county's love of blueberries.

"We have so much anticipationbuilding up to the event, the streets are full, the blueberry pancakes aregoing, the bounce park is up," said Michelle Smith, Chairman, TexasBlueberry Festival.

The 23rd Annual Texas BlueberryFestival started bright and early Saturday morning with people lined up forblocks waiting for fresh blueberry pancakes.

Throughout the day festival goers could gettheir hands on blueberry donuts, cobbler, lemonade, pies and other variationsof the famous fruit and even pick their own.

"Everybody has to come getblueberries and they do come from 250 miles away to buy the blueberries,"said Teresa Darby, Logistics Co-Chair, Texas Blueberry Festival.

The celebrated blueberries do a littlemore than just satisfy taste buds.

The festival showcased not only thecounty's favorite fruit it also highlights some of the cities localbusinesses."

"All these vendors here on thesquare giving our local residents as well as our visitors an opportunity tofavor local vendors," said Smith.

Hill Creek Farm, Farm Manager, ClaySunda says the festival gives people an opportunity to see exactly where theirberries are coming from.

"People kind of like buyinglocally, especially within your community," said Sunda.

With 154 vendors on hand and numerousactivities, the Texas Blueberry Festival is a celebration of family andcommunity.

"It's a family event; there issomething here for everyone in your family, from your newborn all the way toyour 80 year old," said Smith.

Festival officials hope that whenpeople think Nacogdoches, they'll think blueberries.

"Blueberries put us on themap," said Darby.

