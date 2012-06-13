Lufkin woman celebrates 103rd birthday

Sadie Denton was surrounded by friends, family and cake on her 103rd birthday.

Denton reminisced about the days of working the saw with her father and walking to school in any type of weather.

She credits her genetics to her long life span a long with a life time of serving others and consistent work.

"Do what's right all the time and I think a lot of hard work," Denton said. "I've done a lot of hard work."

Denton's younger sister was also there for the celebration. She is 95 years old.

She says her parents both lived long lives. Her father lived to be 92 and her mother until she was 101.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.