Zavalla man killed in vehicle rollover

A Zavalla man is dead after his vehicle overturned early Saturday morning.

According to the DPS report, Richard Hopkins, 47, of Zavalla was driving a GMC pick-up eastbound on FM 1818 near Buttermilk Rd. According to the report, his vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:30 a.m.

Trooper Tamela Snider is investigating the accident.

