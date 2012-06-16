4 dead, 1 injured after two-vehicle wreck in Jasper Co.

Four people are dead and another injured after a two-vehicle accident in Jasper County Friday night.

According to the DPS report, Christopher Douglas, 28, of Woodville was driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee westbound on RE 255, a mile west of CR 20. Douglas crossed the center stripe and struck a 2011 Chevrolet pick-up, driven by Paul Baker, 49.

Douglas was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:34 p.m. His three passengers, Stacy Henry, 37, Tyra Moye, 13 and Tiara Moye, 11, all of Woodville were also pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the report, the driver and the two children were not wearing seatbelts.

Baker was taken to Memorial Hospital in Nacogdoches, according to the report, he is in poor condition after suffering internal injuries and broken bones.

