Lufkin driver arrested for DWI with child after one-vehicle wreck

Sunday morning a Lufkin man was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

According to Sgt. Scott Cagnon, Lufkin Police Officers responded to a one-vehicle crash on the 300 block of Forrest Park Dr.

Miguel Angel Reyes, 29 of Lufkin was identified as the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Further investigation found the Reyes had his 13-year-old son in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The child was transported to Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

According to the report, evidence observed on the scene indicated Reyes was intoxicated at the time of the accident. Reyes was taken into custody and a breath sample confirmed he had an alcohol concentration of over three times the legal limit.

