AB/C hosts Eco Camp 2012

50 campers are learningabout the environment in their own backyard.

The Angelina Beautiful/Clean eco camp kicked off Monday morning.

Games, arts and crafts,story-telling and even their daily snack will have something to do with theenvironment and teach campers how to live green.

"The campers, theytake what they learn from Eco Camp home and they talk to their parents, theirgrandparents, their friends about recycling and they also know a little bitabout their backyard, their community and what they can do to be betterstewards of the environment," said Amanda Anderson, Executive Director,Angelina Beautiful/Clean.

Eco camp will also feature a science speakereach day, representatives from the zoo, the City of Lufkin and CMC Recyclingare set to speak this week.

The camp runs through the end of the week.

