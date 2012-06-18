Wells residents host fundraiser in honor of the tragic loss of a boy

The child survivor of a deadly auto-pedestrian crash is being released from a trauma center.



Last Thursday, 6-year-old Davion Stone was in critical condition at LSU hospital in Shreveport after he and his brother David were hit while riding a motorized bicycle in Wells.



David, only 12-years-old, died at the scene.

The tragedy is still fresh in the minds of many parents in Wells. The Wells community is letting the Stone family know they are not alone in grieving.

Coping with their own grief, teachers at Wells ISD are organizing ways to help the Stone family.

"It's an opportunity for us I believe to work together and encourage one another and go through a difficult time together," said Dale Morton, superintendent for Wells ISD. "We're all very close so its almost like losing one of our own family members."

Members of the community feel it is their responsibility to do their part in uplifting the family.



A fundraiser has already been planned to assist the family financially with funeral as well as medical bills for the surviving child.

Tuesday morning the field adjacent to Wells ISD will be filled will lemonade, baked goods and other items, all to be sold to benefit the Stone family.

"With our students and staff, many of them are on summer vacation, we have the flexibility and opportunity to do something to draw unity in the community and to support the family financially," said Morton.



Family and consumer science teacher Kim Herman is organizing the fundraiser.

"It truly touches my heart that the community is pulling together for this family," said Herman. "And it means a great deal and I know it means a great deal to them too."

The event will start 8 a.m. Tuesday morning and continue until everything is sold.



Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.