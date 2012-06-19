Lufkin school campus undergoing million-dollar campus safety upgrade

Four million dollar renovations are underway at Garrett Primary.

The campus hasn't been updated since 1957 and it is the last school in the community to undergo a redesign. Garrett is the last major project in a bond issue that was approved in 2007.

With the neighborhood's cooperation the land adjacent to the school was purchased for an expansion.

Safety concerns were the main focus of the re-model, school officials will be able to better monitor who enters the school and keep students off the street.

"It was our primary desire to relocate the entrance off of Kurth Drive which is 69. Our parents were literally parking across the street to walk over our 4-year-olds across that highway everyday just to get in the building," said Roy Knight, Superintendent, Lufkin Independent School District.

The entrance to the school will be moved to a safe side street once renovations are complete. Officials say they hope to have the building complete by March 2013.

