Lufkin Hope Center hosts Juneteenth celebration

June 19th marks a day in history thatslaves in Texas learned of their freedom.

Tuesday at the Hope Centerof North Lufkin members of the community gathered for a Juneteenth celebration.

The program began with aprayer and singing of the African-American national anthem "Lift Every Voiceand Sing."

The Friendshipand Social Club hosted the event they believe Juneteenth is holiday everyonecan celebrate no matter what your race.

"Its for everybody tocome and bond as one, its important for the community to not only forAfrican-Americans but for all of us to come together and see where our heritageis from and have a good time," said Kenneth Hadnot, Vice President,Friendship Social Club.

The club has been hostingthe event for over 20 years and hopes to continue to expand the celebration.The program continued with a barbecue luncheon, games, a bounce house for thekids and dancing.

