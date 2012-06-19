Summer reading programs promote literacy for a lifetime

The first day of summer is hours awayand libraries are already helping give student an extra edge for next schoolyear.

"Reading is the heart ofeverything we do in school, so reading during the summer is a great time forkids to build confidence and fluency in their reading," said Chrissy Cassity,K-5 Reading Specialist, LISD. East Texaseducators say reading should be for enjoyment as well as structure.

A break from a classroom setting givesstudents time away from assignments and puts them in charge of their reading.

"It's a time to read just aboutanything they want to read, they can pick up those books they don't always havetime to read in school," said Cassity.

Lufkin ISD Superintendent Roy Knight says toomuch technology can be a roadblock to improving reading skills.

"The most frightening thing forme is a child who goes home all summer and is parked in from of a computergame, which is entertaining but it doesn't increase their vocabulary or levelof cognition at all," said Knight.

Summer reading programs give thechildren the chance to escape the world of technology and discover a good book.

LISD officials believe good reading habits arelearned before a student ever enters a classroom.

That's why consistent reading at homebecomes a routine that will continue throughout life.

"For children to have thatexposure early on, they'll excel later," said Knight.

If they start now.

"They will definitely come back with moreconfidence in place and ready with the skills they've learned for next year,"said Cassity.

Tuesday through Saturday,Kurth Memorial Library hosts their "Get a Clue at the Library" summerprogram, with events like "story and crafts," "weirdscience" and "dinosaur George."

The Nacogdoches Public Library'ssummer reading program is every Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.