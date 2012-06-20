Lufkin accident on Loop 287 sends one to hospital, slows traffic

Traffic has returned to normal along Loop 287 west following a two vehicle accident near the intersection of John Redditt Drive and Turtle Creek during the noon hour Wednesday.

According to an incident report, Andrea Watson, 39, was driving northwest on South John Redditt Drive while Shirley F. Bolt, 78, was attempting to cross John Redditt from the median when Bolt apparently failed to yield the right of way and struck Watson's vehicle, forcing it to strike a street light pole, according to witnesses.

The report shows Watson was taken to Woodland Heights Medical Center suffering from what appeared to be non-capacitating injuries.

The accident involved drivers of a black Ford Escape and a white Toyota Camry. Bolt was issued a ticket for Failure to Yield the right of way and Watson was ticketed for Driving without a License.

