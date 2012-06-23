Dallas woman arrested in Lufkin for DWI with five children

Friday night a Dallas woman was arrested at a Lufkin gas station for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

According to Sgt. Rodney Squyres, an off duty police officer noticed Patsy Cotton, 54 pull into a gas station with a child on her lap. When the officer approached the vehicle he smelled alcohol and called police.

After sobriety testing on scene Cotton was found to be intoxicated.

According to the report Cotton had five children in the vehicle, all under the age of eight.

