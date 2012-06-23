NFL's Rex Hadnot hosts free football camp at Abe Martin Stadium

Former Lufkin Panther and now San Diego Charger has returned to Lufkin for the 4th annual football camp.

This is the fourth year Rex Hadnot has returned to his hometown to give kids with football aspirations the chance to come out and practice with some of the best coaches in East Texas.

The Lufkin coaching staff exposed the kids to drills and techniques they wouldn't normally see to prepare them for football season.

"The slogan for the camp is 'Don't settle for less, Strive for the best,' it's something I feel like if it's instilled early on in life they will have a work ethic that will drive them to some positive and good things," Rex Hadnot.

Each year the camp is free to any who want to attend. Hadnot says the camp is a success year after year through the community's support and he hopes to continue the tradition for years to come.

