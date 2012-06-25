Lufkin planning a disaster drill to prepare city for anything

Tuesday the City of Lufkin with host its yearly disaster drill.

Lufkin police and fire, public works and various city departments will all participate in the drill. The goal of the drill is to make sure emergency crews are ready for any disaster that could potentially hit the city.

Tuesday's drill will focus on learning new software, testing different forms of communication and proper decision making.

"How we would as a city handle that event and practiced it and so in the eventuality that something did happen we would be better prepared not only to respond but to recover from that event," said Keith Wright, Deputy City Manager.

The drill will last all day Tuesday with a four hour response period in the morning and a four hour recovery period in the afternoon. All participating personnel know an event is going to happen but they haven't been told the specifics so they come to work prepared for anything.

