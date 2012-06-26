City emergency drill prepares officials for train derailment

Tuesday Lufkin police andfire, public works officials and various city departments got a crash coursedisaster drill.

Each year the city hosts the drill withscenarios from hurricanes and tornadoes to chemical releases in industrial facilities.

The eight hour drill hastwo phases, a four hour response period and a four hour recovery period.

This year's scenario has happened in rural communities across thenation.

"We had a trainderailment in the downtown area of Lufkin with a chemical release and how wouldwe respond to that, so we are documenting that in our web EOC software," saidKeith Wright, Deputy City Manager.

The web EOC software hasvarious functions in each disaster phase.

It'sused across the state and gives the city direct contact to request supplies andmanpower.

