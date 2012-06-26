TX AgriLife Extension to host Feral Hog Control Program in Nacogdoches

Thursdaynight Nacogdoches residents are invited to participate in the Feral Hog ControlProgram.

Theprogram will feature a presentation that covers an overview of the feral hog,their life cycle and what landowners legally can and cannot do to control theseanimals.

Texaswater officials will also cover the potential water quality impacts from feralhogs and other sources

Theprogram starts Thursday night at 6p.m. and the Nacogdoches County ExtensionOffice in meeting room 203

