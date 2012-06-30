Hudson man arrested on two warrants for sexual assault

Friday afternoon a Hudson man was arrested on two warrantsfor sexual assault.

Corey Parish, 30, of Hudson made contact with an officer inthe lobby of the Lufkin Police Department.

According to the report he told the officer he needed speak witha detective in reference to a sexual assault case.

Parish was advised that there were warrants for his arrestand after speaking with a detective he was taken into custody and booked intothe Angelina County Jail.

In September of 2008, Parish was indicted for sexual assaultof a child.

