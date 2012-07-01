Nacogdoches woman arrested for DWI with six children

Saturday night a Nacogdoches woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

According to the police report, Kimberly Pruitt, 28, of Nacogdoches was stopped for driving at an unsafe speed and for defective equipment.

The officer found Pruitt to be intoxicated and she was arrested.

According to the report, Pruitt had six children in the vehicle, all under the age of 15.

