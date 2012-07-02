San Augustine police release details of suspected murder-suicide

Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Saturday morning.

San Augustine Police Chief Jesse Fountain says their investigation has concluded that Sharanda Crockett, 31, of San Augustine was shot and killed by her former boyfriend C'Amato Edwards, 22, of San Augustine, before turning the gun on himself.

According to Fountain, at the time of the murder, Crockett was at her residence with a friend. Edwards entered the home with his own key to pick-up some of his belongings. While at the residence he insisted on talking to Crockett.

Police say a witness at the scene reported stepping outside and then hearing two gun shots inside the house.

Fountain believes Edwards followed Crockett into her bedroom, shot her and then shot himself.

Upon hearing the gunshots the witness went to another residence and called police. Family members gathered at the victim's home on Monday, still shaken by the weekend tragedy.

Investigators tell us the preliminary investigation shows the gun belongs to Edwards.

And it's a match to the bullets found in Edwards' vehicle it's now up to the district attorney's office to decide whether to continue with the investigation.

