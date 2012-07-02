Animal control officials encourage keeping pets inside during 4th of July celebrations

While you're enjoying the Fourth of Julyoutdoors your pets could be headed for pandemonium.

"It's the noise its scares them,they get out they run at large some of them get injured," said DianeMilligan, Officer, City of Lufkin Animal Control.

A heightened sense of hearing often worksagainst cats and dogs. More pets go missing from their homes Independence Daythan any other time of the year. Whenfireworks blast into the sky Lufkin Animal Control says they are safer inside.That even goes for outdoor pets.

"To a laundry room, to a quietroom and then have a radio or a TV or a fan or something that drowns out thefireworks noise," Rhonda McLendon, Director, City of Lufkin AnimalControl.

If you can't keep the animals in thehouse, now is the perfect time to secure your gates and fences.

"99.5 percent of the animals thatcome into the shelter do not have IDs and they do not get returned to theirowners," said McLendon.

So a collar and current tags can savea lot of time and heartache.

"It could be avoided. They gothrough stress. The family members and the animals, they're scared, they'relost, they're both looking for each other,"Milligan.

It's not just the big displays that can sendyour pet scrambling. Even sparklers can make animals believe they're indanger.

"A child we can teach whatfireworks are and not to fear that, your pet, you can't teach that," said McLendon.

If your pet goes missing immediately checklocal animal shelters and vet clinics. There is a minimal holding period foranimals so there is no guarantee your pet will be there if you wait. Reclaimhours for the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter are from 10 am to 4:45 Monday throughSaturday.

