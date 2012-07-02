Nacogdoches Co. mom, son arrested in prescription drug scheme

An East Texas mother-son duo are in jail, accused in a prescription pill drug scheme.

This weekend, DPS troopers arrested Pamela Russell, 53 and Phillip Russell, both of Nacogdoches, for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

The pair each had warrants for three felony charges for small amounts Valium and Xanex.

Both have bonded out of the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.