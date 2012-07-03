Sheriff: Nacogdoches man attacks residents with machete

Deputies arrested a Nacogdoches man Monday night after he allegedly attacked several people with a machete.

According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Thomas Kerss, at approximately 5:30 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of County Road 521, after receiving several calls about a man going to house to house with a machete.

When deputies arrived the man was telling them he was the anti-Christ and was using the machete to mark people. "I assume with the mark of the beast," said Kerss.

Deputies arrested Nijinksi Tywon Murphy, 35, of Nacogdoches with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of burglary habitation.

Kerss stated Murphy broke into at least three residences and assaulted five people. Victims suffered various cuts and injuries, one woman suffered a broken arm.



The sheriff also stated Murphy has a history of assault issues and mental illness, and it appears he may have an episode that triggered the attack.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Murphy is still in the Nacogdoches County Jail, no bond has been set.

