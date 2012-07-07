Nacogdoches man arrested after allegedly robbing local barbershop

A Nacogdoches man was arrested Friday afternoon forallegedly robbing a local barbershop.

According to the police report,Timothy Blanton, 20, of Nacogdoches entered a barbershop on the 1400 block ofNorth University Drive and waited for patrons to leave before he attacked theowner with a knife.

According to the report, Blantonstole money and other items from the business.

Nacogdoches Police Officerstracked down Blanton, three hours after the incident; he was hiding out at hisgirlfriend's residence.

Blanton was arrested foraggravated robbery.

