Hudson Hornet golf team hosts annual scholarship tournament

Saturday morning the Lufkin Country Clubgolf course was filled with golfers showing off their swings for a good cause.

"It helps every kid here to get abetter education and have a good time while helping others," said CourtneyAldredge, Hudson Senior.

The Hudson Hornet Golf Team hostedabout 80 participants at their annual tournament. All the proceeds go to the team's scholarshipfund.

"Education is important I feellike any help that we can give them to further their education after they getout of high school is very beneficial towards them," said Lesa Cockrell, HudsonVarsity Golf Coach.

Courtney Aldredge is one of the manyseniors participating in tournament.

She knows that each swing is astepping stone to achieving her dreams on and off the course.

"Go into the dental hygieneprogram and hopefully maybe get accepted by TJC for golf," said Aldredge.

Even though Saturday's contest was allout of goodwill, Aldredge is making a huge impact for her team.

"She's pretty much carrying threeguys right now so that's how good she is and that's how bad we are," saidBrad Hlozek, tournament participant.

KTRE's Chief Meteorologist Brad Hlozek,was a last minute substitute for the event.

He says the opportunity to helpfurther a student's education is a triumph anyone can be proud of, no mattertheir golf score.

"Anytime you can come out andplay golf it's a good day but its an even better day today because we are helpingto put money into the Hudson golf program," said Hlozek.

