1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle collides with vehicle on Hwy 69

A Lufkin man was pronounced dead after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle.

At around 1:00 AM Sunday morning, 51 year old Victor Songcuan of Lufkin was traveling northbound on Highway 69 just north of Loop 287 on his 2001 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. According to the DPS report, Songcuan struck a 2003 Volkswagen Passat from behind.

The driver of the vehicle, 61 year old Gloria Taylor Martines of Nacogdoches suffered chest injuries and was taken to Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin.

Songcuan was taken to Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, and was pronounced dead at 7:05am by Dr. McClain. Songcuan was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The accident is being investigated by Trooper Alan Thigpen.

