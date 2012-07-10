Nacogdoches commissioners hold off on burn ban - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches commissioners hold off on burn ban

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -

Recent rainfall is keeping Nacogdoches County commissioners from voting for a burn ban.

Commissioners voted unanimously to not declare a burn ban in the county. The issue was placed on the agenda before the heavy rainfall over the weekend, because of recent minor fires throughout the county.

Officials hope the rainfall continues through the hottest part of the season to avoid a ban altogether.

