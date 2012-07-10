Nacogdoches County approves new position on jail medical staff

Tuesday morning, the Nacogdoches Commissioners Court approved a new position in the jail for a nurse practitioner.

The death on an inmate in the Nacogdoches County Jail led to the increase in staff. Two Nacogdoches jailers were indicted in connection to the death of Edwinta Deckard.

Elizabeth Owens and Danny Russell were charged with criminal negligent homicide.

The nurse practitioner will work with the nurse currently on staff at the jail along with a doctor who makes visits to the jail once a week.

"Allowing that person to come in and familiarize themselves with the jail operation and then establish some written protocol for jailers to be able to follow during times of absence of medical staff," said Sheriff Thomas Kerss, Nacogdoches County.

The nurse practitioner will work at the jail a few hours each day and be on call five days a week. The commissioners court and sheriff's office are working together to find a nurse practitioner and finalize the agreement.

