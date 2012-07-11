Sabine Co. authorities arrest 1 in shooting

Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man accused of shooting his former stepson Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Tony Miller said the preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred on Willard James Drive in Pineland around noon. The victim was taken by helicopter to a Tyler hospital.

According to Sabine County jail staff, Billy Mack Dickerson, 78, in the shooting. He is being held on a bond of $750,000.



