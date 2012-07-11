Historic Goodman Bridge finds new home in Nacogdoches park

The City of Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches County have partnered to give an 83-year-old landmark a new home.



This past weekend officials set up Goodman Bridge in Pecan Park.



The bridge formerly stood on County Road 789 across the Angelina River, connecting Nacogdoches and Cherokee counties.



Officials say the bridge couldn't withstand the heavy traffic flow and was becoming unsafe.



The bridge is set in place. Construction should be complete within the next six weeks.

