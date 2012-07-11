Nacogdoches Main Street planning 2nd Cash Mob at Kennedy’s Jewelers

The City of Nacogdoches Main Street Programis organizing the city's second cash mob in historic downtown.

Saturday, Nacogdochesresidents will have the chance to mob Kennedy's Jewelers before they close forgood.

Cash mobs take thespontaneous gathering concept of a flash mob and add the shopping local component.

The goal of the cash mob isto help the Nacogdoches economy and encourage people to "Shop Nac First."

While Kennedy's will beclosing soon people can take advantage of the first sale in the store's history

Prices have been marked down 40 to 70percent.

"It was a bigcompliment for the city of Nacogdoches downtown to want to do a cash mob withKennedy's Jewelers during our going out of business sale, we've been down here68 years and we're looking forward to doing this Saturday," said ChadBrooks, Sales Consultant, Kennedy's Jewelers.

The cash mob will be SaturdayJuly 14th from 12 until 2 pm..

Everyone who stops by will be able to register for door prizes.

