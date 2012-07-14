Nacogdoches hosts second cash mob at Kennedy’s Jewelers

Saturday members of the Nacogdoches community gathered inside 97 year-old landmark Kennedy's Jewelers to show their appreciation for everything the business has brought to the city.

"Its kind of a social experiment I think to encourage people to shop their local community first and visit their independent retailers," said Sarah O'Brien, Nacogdoches Main Street Manager.

The city hosted their first cash mob in late March on National Cash Mob Day, this weekend the trend continues but in a farewell fashion.

"We heard that long time business Kennedy's was closing their doors we thought what better way to honor them, then to host our second cash mob," said O'Brien.

For three generations Kennedy's has stood on the corner of Pecan and Main. But before the year is out its doors will close for good as owner Jean Stephens heads into retirement.

"We started out as a drug store and over the years its changed into a fine jewelry store, we've actually been a fine jewelry store for 68 years," said Chad Brooks, Sales Consultant, Kennedy's Jewelers.

The idea behind a cash mob is to boost the local economy, since the store is closing its a way for the community to the show their support and say thank you.

"Its been amazing the amount of people we've had in the store, we had a lady last Saturday who bought eight, five piece settings. Its very important to us here in the store to help us clear out inventory, so the deals are great," said Brooks.

Even in closing, as customers make their final purchases in historic establishment, Kennedy's hopes to leave behind a legacy of quality customer service.

An exact closing date hasn't been announced but the store will open through July. The Kennedy's building is also up for sale.

