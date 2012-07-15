2 Houston women arrested for allegedly stealing from Nacogdoches store

Sunday morning Nacogdoches police officers arrested two Houston women for allegedly stealing items from a local retailer.

According to Sgt. Cain with the Nacogdoches Police Department, around 3:00 a.m. officers responded to a report of four subjects stealing from a store on North St. in Nacogdoches. The officers were able to arrest two of the suspects, Taeisha Holmes, 25 and Jacquel Potts, 20, both of Houston. The other two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

NPD is currently investigating the theft to locate the two other suspects.

