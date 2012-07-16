Huntington Police arrest 2 in separate child abuse cases

Huntington Police arrested two men over the weekend who were accused of harming children in separate incidents.

In the first case, police arrested Jonathan Derik Agee, 31, of Huntington, in connection to a June 25 incident. According to the report, Agee had been out drinking and came home late. His wife questioned him and he pinned her against the wall, according to the report. Agee then pushed his three-year-old son out of the way, according to the report.

When his wife tried to leave the home with the child, Agee grabbed the child and put the child in a timeout chair, according to the report.

The wife was able to leave the residence with the child.

Police arrested Agee on Friday on a warrant for endangering a child. His bond on that charge is set at $5,000. He is also being held on an outstanding warrant for forgery of a financial instrument out of New Mexico.

In the other case, police arrested Harold Taliaferro Roden, of Trinity, around 1 a.m. Saturday, following a verbal disturbance call at a residence on the 200 block of Bruce Street.

According to the report, Roden slapped his 12-year-old son when he tried to break up an argument between his parents.

The boy suffered minor injuries and did not need medical attention.

Roden is charged with endangering a child. His bond is set at $7,500. He is also being held on a motion to revoke probation out of Trinity County.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.